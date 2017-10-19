SANDF not up to standard to assist with police work

The Minister of Police’s request to deploy the army to assist the police in combating crime is a recognition that the police can no longer control crime in South Africa, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

In a parliamentary statement, Dr. Groenewald said that crime was out of control.

“It is not uncommon to use the army’s help, although it is not desirable. The FF Plus, however, warns that the SANDF is not up to standard to assist the police with police duties.”

“Soldiers are not trained for it, they do not know what to do, and they are not disciplined enough. The FF Plus warns that if the army is to be deployed in certain areas, there will not be one Marikana, but many.”

“Police officers are there to protect the community. Soldiers are trained to kill people. That’s the difference between the two,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

