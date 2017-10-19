SANDF not up to standard to assist with police work

Die Vryburger

0
The Marikana Slaughter - Image - Die Vryburger

The Minister of Police’s request to deploy the army to assist the police in combating crime is a recognition that the police can no longer control crime in South Africa, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

In a parliamentary statement, Dr. Groenewald said that crime was out of control.

“It is not uncommon to use the army’s help, although it is not desirable. The FF Plus, however, warns that the SANDF is not up to standard to assist the police with police duties.”

“Soldiers are not trained for it, they do not know what to do, and they are not disciplined enough. The FF Plus warns that if the army is to be deployed in certain areas, there will not be one Marikana, but many.”

“Police officers are there to protect the community. Soldiers are trained to kill people. That’s the difference between the two,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Zwane tries to hide involvement in state capture The Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane, is making anxious strides to conceal his share of state capture and specifically with regard to the V...
Dudu Myeni finally fired The controversial chairperson of the SAA board, Dudu Myeni, was eventually fired. However, the airline is in dire financial trouble under her contr...
Minister disrespects Parliament The controversial social development minister, Ms. Bathabile Dlamini, earned the fury of the portfolio committee after she did not arrive for a meetin...
What is behind Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle? Jacob Zuma’s decision to re-shuffle his cabinet for a second time in one year, came as a surprise to many people. It seems as though the liberals and ...