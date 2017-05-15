SAHRC to investigate Zille’s colonialism remarks

While Helen Zille, Western Cape premier, is still waiting for her disciplinary hearing in the DA, which was filed against her by her leader, she was also charged by the Human Rights Commission (HMRC).

Both issues are in connection with her comments on Twitter in which she stated that colonialism was not bad at all because it provided good infrastructure, a legal system, and medical care.

She now has 21 days in which she can argue why her Tweets should not be investigated by the HRC.

According to Adv. André Gaum, Western Cape President of the Human Rights Commission (MRC), they received five complaints, three of which are hate speech. Although the hate speech is apparently not going to be investigated because Zille has not incited violence, the potential violation of human dignity will be investigated.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

