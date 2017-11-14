Sachs resigns after alleged interference from Zuma at treasury

Michael Sachs

Treasury has confirmed that the head of their budget department, Michael Sachs, has resigned.

This follows after alleged interference from Jacob Zuma’s side with treasury matters.

Experts believe that all decisions about budget decisions are now in the presidency and in effect with Zuma.

Claims that the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, wants to hijack the treasury now seems to be increasingly real.

Meanwhile, Gigaba is pressing for parliamentarians and ministers to receive salary hikes.

