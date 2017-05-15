SABC only able to pay a quarter of the due fees to producers

The SABC has appealed to the government for the greatest rescue bailout, but the amount is entirely secret.

After Malusi Gigaba had taken over from Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, the chances are that the SABC will get the money, as Gordhan remained outspoken against further bailouts for mismanaged institution.

In the meantime, the situation has become so wretched that the SABC is only able to pay a quarter of the owed fees to program producers. Some of them have indicated that they are unable to continue to produce programs without full payment. The amounts in arrears amount to millions of rands and no one can keep their head above water anymore. The industry is busy tumbling completely.

The attempt to collect overdue license fees did not achieve the desired results, and fewer people pay licenses due to poor program content and undisguised ANC propaganda.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

