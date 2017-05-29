SABC again headless

Hardly in the position and suspended again.

This is the fate of the acting chief executive of the SABC, James Aguma.

The interim head will now be Tseliso Ralitabo, Group Head of Media, Technology, and Infrastructure.

Apparently, the main complaint against him is that he was not tough enough against his predecessor, the controversial Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Seemingly, Aguma gave Motsoeneng permission to hold a media conference.

There is also a forensic investigation underway for unlawful expenses at the public broadcaster.

It is stated that Aguma also deceived the SABC’s board and was not honest.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

