SA sad story to be told at UNPO in Brussels

Dr. Pieter Mulder, FF Plus MP, will attend a meeting of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) in Brussels, Belgium this weekend.

UNPO’s objectives as an organization are the protection and promotion of minorities and indigenous groups’ rights. Therefore, the organization is promoting the promotion of group and minority rights as well as self-determination.

According to Dr. Mulder, the FF Plus has never claimed to speak to UNPO on behalf of all Afrikaners, as some critics claim.

“Where UNPO is an organization for minority and group rights as well as self-determination, we represent the 170,000 supporters who gave us such a mandate at previous elections. It does, however, represent four times the size of what Loftus Versveld can fill, which is more than most critics can say,” according to Dr. Mulder.

“What another political party in parliament is currently prepared to discuss the situation of Afrikaans universities and schools, farm murders, affirmative action, quotas and the racist double standards that apply in South Africa, abroad?” Dr. Mulder asked.

In 2013, the FF Plus presented a conference on minority rights in the South African parliament with UNPO. The opportunity was used to fully inform UNPO’s executive committee and chief secretary about South Africa.

At the conference, speakers will include, Dr. Mulder and speakers like Prof. Sitwala Imenda on behalf of the Baroque minority in Zambia, Zenzile Khoisan on behalf of the first nations, Peter Marais, on behalf of the Brown Empowerment Movement, Jeroen Zandberg acting on behalf of the Rehoboth Basters and other speakers.

Dr. Mulder was elected at the previous conference of UNPO at the presidency of the organization. The presidency acts as a board of directors between UNPO congresses. The presidency is a body consisting of the president and vice president and nine other UNPO members. Next to Dr. Mulder of the FF Plus are leaders, among others, the Iranian Kurds, Taiwan leaders, Tibet, Oromo in Africa and Western Papua, who are also in the presidency.

