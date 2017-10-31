SA Post Office is unable to do Sassa payments: Dhlamini

The SA Post Office is unable to pay the monthly grants, according to the Minister of Social Development, Batabhile Dhlamini.

Sassa has less than five months to rectify their payment structure after the constitutional court ruled against the minister and the current agency.

Tenders will now be requested to obtain service providers.

It is likely that a black empowerment company will be used for this, even if their ability appears to be under suspicion.

