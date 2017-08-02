SA holds the eleventh place in the world for pollution

When it comes to pollution, SA currently holds the eleventh place in the world. Plastics is one of the biggest sources of pollution, especially in the coastal areas of the country.

A researcher in the USA Dr. Jenna Jambeck estimates that nearly 8 million tons of plastic were dumped into the world’s oceans in 2010 and his report in 2015, shows South Africa as one of the primary culprits when it comes to plastic pollution.

In studies, the University of Natal’s Marine Biology Faculty has shown that fish species develop much slower and some species die due to the ingestion of small plastic parts.

Only 19% of about 293 000 ton were recycled in 2015, causing the problem of pollution to increase annually.

