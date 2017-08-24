SA government illegally eavesdrops people’s cellphones

Statistics show that the government illegally eavesdrop people’s cell phones or retrieves information from calls without the permission of a judge consenting for information to be obtained.

According to RICA, only 760 cases were granted in 2015/16 for “eavesdropping.” In the same year, magistrates authorized more than 25 000 warrants for such actions.

However, it seems that now law enforcement officers have “tapped” more than 70,000 phones in 2017.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

