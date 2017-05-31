SA ambassador seeks sponsors from Guptas

The South African ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, allegedly approached the Gupta family to act as guarantor for a golf tournament that he arranged for his 20th wedding anniversary.

Koloane came into the spotlight after giving permission as head of the government’s protocol section in 2013 for the Guptas airplane to land on Waterkloof Air Force Base. He was suspended after a disciplinary hearing, but his great boss, Jacob Zuma, rewarded him with an appointment as ambassador to the Netherlands.

It is not clear whether he got the sponsorship, but the engagement with the Gupta brothers and Zuma speaks volumes.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

