Russian delegation met with Zuma before cabinet reshuffle

A high-ranking Russian delegation apparently met Jacob Zuma before the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting was scheduled to instruct Zuma that the multi-billion dollar nuclear deal entered into with Russia will go ahead.

Mahlobo’s appointment as energy minister was probably also a demand from Russia.

Zuma should, therefore, make sure that the core agreement is finalized before the ANC conference in December. For this, only five pieces of legislation will have to be adjusted regarding a court order.

