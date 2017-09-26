Rugby World Cup can cost R2 billion

According to Jurie Roux, Chief Executive Officer of Rugby SA, they have to provide a guarantee of at least 120 million pounds (more than R2 billion) for hosting the World Cup rugby tournament.

However, the government promised their unqualified aid and offered an additional £ 40m.

According to Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently in London to make sure that the tournament will take place in South Africa in 2023, the competition will join people from diverse groups. Rugby will break down boundaries, bring hope and unite humanity.

Observers, however, are not so optimistic given the fact that the country is currently burning and in a financial mess. In six years, the country will not only have junk status, but it will only be a smoldering ash heap, as it is not borders that are broken down, but the infrastructure.

With the growing racial tension, there is a chance that the country’s different peoples will unite, an unrealistic dream.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

