RTIA paid R1.7 million to prevent a court order seizing its assets

The Road Traffic Abuse Agency (RTIA) paid an amount of about R1.7 million this week to prevent a court order from seizing its assets, said Adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus.

Adv. Alberts said he is in possession of documents indicating that the North Gauteng High Court (Pretoria) issued two seizure orders on the RTIA on 21 August this year.

It was for the costs incurred in the case and subsequent appeal from RTIA and applicants Fines4 Fines4U and Audi Center.U and Audi Center.

Fines4U won a case in the High Court against Aarto earlier this year. According to the ruling, Aarto had to write off millions of rands’ illegal traffic fines.

Adv. Alberts said the initial failure of the RTIA to comply with the cost order and waiting until seizure letters were issued indicates the contempt of RTIA for the court processes, and this action has merely led to a further unnecessary waste of taxpayers money.

Meanwhile, it appears that many Aarto fines have still not been written off and motorists’ licenses are withheld in an attempt to force motorists to pay the illegal fines.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

