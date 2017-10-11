RTIA boss gets big salary increase

The CEO of the Road Traffic Abuse Agency (RTIA) will receive an excessive increase of 96%!

RTIA also manages the controversial Aarto system.

In his response to this news Adv. Anton Alberts of FF Plus said that he lodged a complaint with the Public Service Commission.

The increase is despite the fact that the agency’s effectiveness and, consequently, also a drastic decrease in revenue during the 2016/17 financial year.

At that time, RTIA’s revenues decreased by 42% or about R100 million because 63.44% fewer fines were issued. Aarto fines are from 5.5 million to only 2 million.

Adv. Alberts said the agency was recently hit from the Fines4 court case in which the judge found that they did not comply with their own law. There is still a sword hanging over the head of the RTIA, due to a possible dispute over where those who paid Aarto fines can reclaim them.

“The effect of the court case was that all Aarto fines issued were invalid. The demands of that amount to a huge amount.”

“It seems that it has become customary in South Africa to compensate people who perform poorly. This increase cannot be justified in any way, and the Public Service Commission will have to answer to it,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

