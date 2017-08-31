Robert McBride released on bail: suspend him

The controversial head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Robert McBride, has been released on R10 000 bail and has to appear in court on 2 October 2017.

The former convicted bomber’s arrest and appearance in court arose from an incident where he assaulted his minor daughter and allegedly strangled her.

He is charged with violation of the Children’s Act.

Meanwhile, FF Plus is demanding that the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, to act immediately and suspend McBride pending the completion of the case.

Dr. Pieter Groenewald, the leader of the FF Plus, said the fact that the court granted R10 000 bail to McBride is an indication that it is a grave matter as the amount of bail is high for an assault case.

“McBride is in a position where different resources are at his disposal and investigators in his case can easily be intimidated and unduly influenced. He must, therefore, be suspended without delay until the case has been settled.”

“McBride was quick to ask for the former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General. Khomotso Phahlane to be suspended until the investigation against him is completed. Double standards can not be allowed, and the minister must suspend McBride immediately,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

