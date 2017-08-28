Robert McBride again accused

The controversial and convicted bomber, Robert McBride, of the Independent Police Investigation Directorate, IPID is accused of assaulting his 15-year-old child after trying to strangle her.

The police confirmed that they were investigating a case of assault against McBride.

A relative of the girl claims that the incident is not new, as he has terrorized the child and family for almost two years.

McBride’s trail of violence has come a long way through his life, from the McGoo bar’s bombing in Durban years ago, to his arrest by the Mozambican police for arms smuggling.

Some complaints made against him were later withdrawn.

In December 2006 he was involved in a car crash in Verwoerdburg. He was then removed from the scene by East Rand Metro police. Complaints were also later withdrawn in this case, although the doctor who issued the medical certificate was prosecuted.

McBride, of course, denies the assault charges against him.

