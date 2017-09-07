Rhino poaching shootout, one suspect dead, Ulundi

Rhino poaching shootout, one suspect dead, Ulundi

In the continuing fight against rhino poaching, the members of the Rhino 08 Task Team responsible for combating wildlife crimes throughout the country have made yet another breakthrough during the early hours of the morning of 6 September 2017.

During an intelligence driven operation, the task team identified a group of men in a small utility vehicle (SUV) in the vicinity of the Ulundi airport.

Attempts to try and stop the suspects resulted in a shootout between the suspects and the task team. One suspect, approximately 35 years of age, was shot dead.

The other suspects managed to flee on foot after abandoning their vehicle.

Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, police found a .375 hunting rifle and ammunition. The rifle will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis to determine whether it was used in the commission of any crimes, including rhino poaching.

A search has been launched to trace the outstanding suspects. The suspects’ vehicle was also seized.

Investigations are continuing.

In the meantime, this task team arrested another two suspects over the past week. The team recovered three hunting rifles with silencers, gloves, dagga, swabs, four knives and three axes.

The two suspects have since appeared in court on charges relating to rhino poaching, possession of dagga and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case was remanded for further investigation and the suspects remain in custody.

