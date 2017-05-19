Ramaphosa’s campaign is under way

The race to follow Jacob Zuma as ANC leader is stepping up and Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is gaining momentum.

The ANC left wing, especially the SACP and Cosatu, confirmed their support for Ramaphosa. The support for Dlamini-Zuma’s from the ANC Women’s League and Youth League means only 10% of the votes of the voting college.

A political analyst reports that the influence of the Gupta brothers cannot be taken into account as they benefit from a candidate who is “susceptible” to monetary compensation.

Meanwhile, Mathews Phosa confirmed again that he would be available for the post if he gets to be nominated.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

