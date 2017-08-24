Ramaphosa stuttering over (dis) Grace Mugabe

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa battled to defend the government’s decision about the diplomatic immunity granted to Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, during a question and answer session in Parliament.

According to him, this is the first time that something like this happened and there are pros and cons to the decision.

He also evaded a question on SAA who are to receive another R10 billion bail out, as Minister Gigaba plans to sell Telkom shares to raise the money.

The bottomless pit of SAA swallows more and more money from the country while the Deputy Minister of Finance, Sfiso Buthelezi, admits that there are massive conspiracy and fraud within SAA.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

