Ramaphosa sing Zuma tune

There is no difference in the ideological view of Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, it became apparent from comments made by Ramaphosa, which is just a reflection of what Zuma repeatedly says.

“We have the political power, but the economy is still controlled by a minority. We can not continue an economy that is controlled by the minority – white and male,” said Ramaphosa at an event he addressed.

“If South Africa wants its economy to operate on six cylinders, instead of two, it must make the economy more accessible to all South Africans. The economy needs to be reformed, and it’s happening,” said Ramaphosa.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

