Ramaphosa and the ‘old flag’

The aspiring head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed his dissatisfaction with the old country flag displayed during Monday’s marches.

He said the people crave the old days of apartheid, and he would like to see the people who display that flag prosecuted. “That flag should never have been shown again,” he declared in parliament.

Observers point out that the old flag clearly demonstrated the contrast between a peaceful and prosperous country of the time, towards an anarchistic and degrading country under the current national flag.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

