Ramaphosa also promises million posts

Aspiring President hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa sounds more and more like Jacob Zuma, and political analysts point out that there will be little difference under the Ramaphosa leadership than the Zuma regime.

Ramaphosa during a lecture in Soweto said he believed that the country could have a growth rate of between three and five percent next year and that it could create jobs for a million people.

Zuma has repeatedly promised that a million jobs will be created, but as time progressed, on the contrary, unemployment continues to increase, due to unfriendly labor legislation and prescribed wages. Next year’s implementation of a national minimum wage will see an increase in unemployment rather than decrease.

Meanwhile, economists warn that the country faces further credit downgrades, which will further reduce the value of the rand and make unemployment even higher. Therefore, they regard Ramaphosa’s statement as typical election talk, of which nothing will come.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

