R60m fraud case involving a former Petro-South Africa manager

The Hawks arrested Petro SA’s corporate social investment manager Matshidiso Mogashoa for alleged fraud of more than R60 million. According to the Hawks, the crimes were committed between 2007 and 2011.

Once again the question arises how a person can steal money, and Petro SA takes almost 10 years to realize that the money is gone.

Mogashoa appeared in the Bellville court and was released on R5 000 bail.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

