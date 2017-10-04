R60m fraud case involving a former Petro-South Africa manager

Die Vryburger

0
R60m fraud case involving a former Petro-South Africa manager

The Hawks arrested Petro SA’s corporate social investment manager Matshidiso Mogashoa for alleged fraud of more than R60 million. According to the Hawks, the crimes were committed between 2007 and 2011.

Once again the question arises how a person can steal money, and Petro SA takes almost 10 years to realize that the money is gone.

Mogashoa appeared in the Bellville court and was released on R5 000 bail.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 One dead another injured during Randfontein robber... A man was killed and another injured this afternoon in an apparent robbery at a petrol station at the Brandvlei Crossing in Randfontein, west of Johan...
Student raped in laboratory at NMU A suspect raped a student on Monday and stabbed the second one with a knife in a laboratory at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth. Stu...
DA places De Lille and Smith on ‘special lea... The DA has placed Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and JP Smith a mayoral safety committee member on special leave. This means that they are "reli...
SABC more bankrupt than initially thought The SABC is even more bankrupt than initially believed. In the 2016/17 financial year, the SABC's loss was R977 million, but it now seems to be a d...