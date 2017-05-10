R100 000 reward for evidence of land theft

TLU’s Executive Committee has decided that it is quite tired of accusations that farmers have stolen the land and that is why there are more calls for land expropriation without compensation.

Mr. Louis Meintjes, President of TLU SA, said that there should for once and for all be clarity about the matter. “There are a lot of vague accusations made in this regard, but nobody could come up with any concrete evidence of land theft.”

“Therefore, TLU SA has decided to offer a reward of R100 000 to anyone who can reasonably prove that any commercial farmer or member of TAU SA has unlawfully acquired its land, which could constitute theft,” said Mr. Meintjes.

Mr. Meintjes added that property rights are providing stability and the basis for economic growth. “Without sound ownership, all other rights will also expire. Yet, our property rights are threatened with a lie of ‘theft,’ while there is no evidence that any land has been stolen. Everyone who believes in economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation must actually stand together and resist the serious threat of widespread lies. Do not let the lies continue to determine the direction.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

