Questions about Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle

The country’s ruler once again reshuffled his cabinet.

The latest cabinet reshuffle means that Blade Nzimande of the SACP was kicked out, while Buti Manamela, National Secretary of the Young Communist League, was appointed Deputy Minister of Higher Education. This move was made to appease the SACP.

David Mahlobo from state security’s move towards energy is seen as a step in pushing the nuclear power plant. Mahlobo was in partnership with Zuma to investigate nuclear agreements.

Political analysts see the reshuffle as an attempt to consolidate power before the ANC’s December conference.

Analysts are surprised, however, that he did not include his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in the cabinet, but more and more rumors make Zuma, as in Pravin Gordhan’s case, to use some controversial intelligence reports to get rid of his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma has already started to create the climate by saying that Ramaphosa is a spy for the West. Then he may appoint his ex as deputy president.

Meanwhile, the SACP has begun an attack against Zuma regarding Nzimande’s dismissal and said it is an attempt to silence the SACP in their fight on state capture.

Dr. Pieter Groenewald of FF Plus said that the new minister of state security, Bongani Bongo, has been placed to ensure President Zuma still has control over this agency and other institutions to protect himself, and to ensure they can be used to the benefit of the Zuma faction for the 2019 election.

“Bongo is actually a backbencher who only came to parliament in 2014, and he is an inexperienced politician. So far, the ANC has used him mainly for parliamentary ad hoc committees such as for the appointment of the current Public Protector (PP) and now again for the committee regarding the funding of political parties.”

“He is from Mpumalanga, and it seems that the president, with this move, will try to make an impact on the province, by having one of his appointed delegates, at the ANC’s electoral conference in December,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

