Questions about outflow of money

A parliamentary committee will meet on 29 August to obtain further information on the prosecution of persons involved in money laundering and in particular money channeled to overseas sources.

More than 5,000 of such cases have been referred for prosecution, and it appears that only 16% of the cases have been investigated.

The police and Hawks could not provide answers to what matters are being investigated and whether there are any prosecutions in the pipeline.

According to the Minister of Finance, only 733 of nearly 5,200 cases were investigated.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News