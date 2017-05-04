Queries about emigration increased with a massive 250 percent

Since Jacob Zuma’s controversial cabinet reshuffle, searches about emigration have risen by a massive 250%.

A company that helps people to emigrate has announced the figures, adding that individuals who cannot emigrate look at a so-called Plan B.

Many people are currently also getting another country’s passport, which makes it easier to move to another country in times of need.

However, during the violent so-called #FeesMustFall protests, people began to look at possibilities to establish themselves in other countries.

Most of the people are businessmen who are concerned about political stability in the country and looking at other opportunities as soon as radical economic transformation leads to their business interests and property falling through the cracks.

Most people who seem to be inquiring about emigration are whites in their forties, while many people with significant economic assets also look at it, which could mean that the country could be worse off if assets left the country.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

