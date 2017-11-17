Qasha’s Nek closed due to bad weather

South Africa and Lesotho have taken a joint decision to close the Qasha’s Nek Port of Entry due to adverse weather conditions caused by heavy snowfall.

“Heavy disruptive snowfall at the port has created harsh conditions for travellers from both countries, resulting in extremely dangerous underfoot conditions for all, including officials.

“In this regard, there is no traveller movement currently due to the snow conditions. The hostile weather conditions have uprooted electricity poles while wires have been disconnected. Electricity has been cut off and telephone lines are also down,” the department said in a statement.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, Eskom is currently busy attending to the matter. – SAnews.gov.za

