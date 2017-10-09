Public Protector’s fitness to hold office questioned

Parliament will discuss the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ability to remain in her post.

Since her appointment a year ago, she repeatedly expressed her inability or incompetence with decisions that were not rational and/or legally acceptable.

Her decision or recommendation that the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be changed was just one of the decisions that highlighted her skills. After severe criticism, she withdrew her recommendation.

