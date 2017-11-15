Public Protector’s CEO resignes

Themba Dlamini, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Protector, resigned after only eight months and expressed personal reasons for his resignation.

He succeeded Louisa Zondo who resigned in November 2016 for the same reasons.

Analysts say, however, that when an institution’s top officials resign and no real reasons are argued, red lights are on.

The PP has been in the spotlight for some time now on whether she is competent to do her job or not.

