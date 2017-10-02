Public Protector’s attorneys withdraw

The Public Protector’s (PP) legal team has withdrawn from the case where Absa is challenged on the supposed apartheid lifeline.

Even Malusi Gigaba, the finance minister, criticized the PP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, about the way in which she conducted the investigation.

A review of the case will take place on December 3, and a new legal team will now have to be found to plug holes in what appears to be an unprofessional and poor investigation by the PP.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

