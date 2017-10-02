Public Protector’s attorneys withdraw

Die Vryburger

0
Busisiwe Mkhwebane - Image - Die Vryburger

The Public Protector’s (PP) legal team has withdrawn from the case where Absa is challenged on the supposed apartheid lifeline.

Even Malusi Gigaba, the finance minister, criticized the PP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, about the way in which she conducted the investigation.

A review of the case will take place on December 3, and a new legal team will now have to be found to plug holes in what appears to be an unprofessional and poor investigation by the PP.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Treasury captured by Gigaba? Officials in the Treasury accused the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, of hijacking the treasury by running a parallel administration. This he did ...
Child rape, attempted robbery of ambulance crew, B... Through disruptive operations which have been executed during the weekend from Friday afternoon 29 September 2017, until Sunday morning 1 October 2017...
Several people injured during ANC violent meeting Police had to intervene when ANC members and delegates flew into each other at the Eastern Cape election conference in East London. Several people ...
Eleven killed in the Marikana squatter camp on the... Eleven people were killed in the Marikana informal squatter camp on the Cape Flats on Friday. This area falls under the Nyanga police station and i...