Public Protector office needs R884 million

The Public Protector’s office told parliament that their department needed more than R884 million over the next 3 years. The bulk of this is to hire and pay employees and exclude other costs associated with operations.

The office recorded a deficit of R24 million for the past financial year.

There is no report available from the auditor-general about the finances of the PP, so it is not yet sure whether and how much money is misappropriated.

Economists would also like to know what the salary of the PP and senior staff in the office is, and warned that the golden goose who lays the eggs may soon not be there anymore.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

