Provincial gravy train on track in South Africa

In its fourth quarterly report on the provinces budgets in 2016-17, National Treasury revealed that far more than half of the money is spent on salaries.

Meanwhile, civil servants are demanding a further pay rise that is well above the official inflation rate. While the official inflation rate is firmly below 7%, officials claim an excessive 12%, which means that the Treasury figures will soon look even worse.

In Northern Transvaal, the gravy train is the highest with 69.2% of its total budget paid to salaries for civil servants.

In the Eastern Cape, officials receive 63.4% of the total budget on salaries, in Natal it is 61.8%, in the Eastern Transvaal 59.5%, and even in the DA-controlled Western Cape, 53.1% of its total budget is for officials salaries.

Thus, officials well-being, is looked after, while service delivery is apparently shoved to the back of the financial budget.

