Principals steal money – Corruption Watch

Principals steal money that is part of school feeding programs.

This is the finding of the civil rights watchdog Corruption Watch.

They released a report following an investigation they launched. This shows that more and more principals are enriched by the money they embezzled from schools.

Mainly luxury cars are bought, and house improvements are made are undertaken.

In the first six months of the year, complaints rose by ten percent, says Corruption Watch.

