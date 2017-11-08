Previous Deputy Minister guilty

The former deputy minister of higher education, Mduduzi Manana, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault in the Randburg court with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

There was a massive public outrage when he admitted that he had assaulted a few ladies at a nightclub, and his boss, Jacob Zuma, looked the other way and refused to discipline Manana. Eventually, Manana resigned, instead of Zuma doing the right thing by firing him.

He will be sentenced today.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

