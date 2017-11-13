Power tariffs increase, municipalities do not pay

Die Vryburger

0
Power tariffs increase, municipalities do not pay - Image - Die Vryburger

Eskom has tried to explain their request for a tariff increase of almost 20 percent to Nersa, but it seems that several municipalities simply do not pay for Eskom services.

Direct consumers of Eskom Power, such as farmers and industries, will be severely affected by the requested tariff increase.

Now it appears that Eskom does not recover the fees that are owed to them from municipalities. Where Eskom wants to set up actions and to curb further losses by turning off electricity supply to those municipalities, civilian organizations, including Afriforum, jump on the wagon to prevent them doing so, by court orders. In doing so, the municipalities fail to pay while other consumers have to pay.

Three Gauteng municipalities under ANC control, currently owe more than R500 million to Eskom.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Criminals use police weapons Criminals who are in possession of stolen or bought police weapons, use it again to commit a crime. Due to the police's negligence of not watching ...
Strong division in ANC, alliance The internal division in the ANC's ranks, as well as the dissatisfaction from the side of its alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu, became evident t...
Zuma wants to pay tuition fees The ANC head of state, Jacob Zuma, still refuses to release the Heher Commission's report on free student education. In fact, it seems that only three...
Lesufi threatens opponents The proposed Basic Education Amendment Bill is becoming stormy and the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, has already begun to threaten oppone...