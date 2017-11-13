Power tariffs increase, municipalities do not pay

Eskom has tried to explain their request for a tariff increase of almost 20 percent to Nersa, but it seems that several municipalities simply do not pay for Eskom services.

Direct consumers of Eskom Power, such as farmers and industries, will be severely affected by the requested tariff increase.

Now it appears that Eskom does not recover the fees that are owed to them from municipalities. Where Eskom wants to set up actions and to curb further losses by turning off electricity supply to those municipalities, civilian organizations, including Afriforum, jump on the wagon to prevent them doing so, by court orders. In doing so, the municipalities fail to pay while other consumers have to pay.

Three Gauteng municipalities under ANC control, currently owe more than R500 million to Eskom.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

