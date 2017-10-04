Policeman’s conduct being investigated after video goes viral

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Major General Napo has noted with concern a video clip that has gone viral, depicting a member of the South African Police Service prioritizing personal needs over the needs of a member of the public.

“Such conduct by any member of the SAPS is unbecoming and can never be condoned, as ours is first and foremost, to serve and to protect,” said Major General Napo.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner has, therefore, sanctioned an internal investigation into the conduct of the member, with immediate effect.

