Policeman’s conduct being investigated after video goes viral

0
Policeman's conduct being investigated after video goes viral
Policeman's conduct being investigated after video goes viral

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Major General Napo has noted with concern a video clip that has gone viral, depicting a member of the South African Police Service prioritizing personal needs over the needs of a member of the public.

“Such conduct by any member of the SAPS is unbecoming and can never be condoned, as ours is first and foremost, to serve and to protect,” said Major General Napo.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner has, therefore, sanctioned an internal investigation into the conduct of the member, with immediate effect.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Two arrested after woman attacked in home invasion... It is alleged that on 3 October 2017, at about 09:00, five men armed with knives stormed into a house near route R335 in Kirkwood. Two robbery susp...
Man arrested for heinous murder of girl (14), Moth... A 23 year old Motherwell man appeared in the Motherwell magistrates’ court on 3 October 2017, on a charge of murder. It is alleged that during the...
Zimbabwean nationals attacked and robbed, one kill... The Police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects for the murder and robbery which occurred alo...
Senior public prosecutor gets hefty sentence for c... The Acting Provincial Head of the Hwaks in Gauteng has lauded the sentencing by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court of Ntombesuhlani Sonqisha (45) to s...