Police station and new vehicles torched

A police station in the Louis Trichardt area was burnt by protesters. Two relatively new police vehicles have also been set alight.

The Vhulaudzi police station was surrounded by more than 700 residents on Tuesday night and burnt. One of the protesters was shot and injured by the police.

The demonstration was apparently over a missing 25-year-old woman and the accusation that the police did not do their part to find her.

Meanwhile, 16 Transnet workers in the Richards Bay were arrested after the weekend’s chaos in which police vehicles were damaged.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

