PnP under fire for offering customers a store account

Die Vryburger

0
PnP under fire for offering customers a store account - Image - Die Vryburger

Pick n Pay is still recovering from its program where voluntary severance packages were offered to employees.

Ten percent of its workforce was offered packages that cost the company almost R200 million.

Sales increased by 1.6%, while Shoprite showed a 5% increase in its sales.

Pick n Pay has opened an account facility for customers which means that the client has a 55-day interest-free account.

The question arises whether it will really stimulate sales and not let consumers end up in debt.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Safe cities in the world In a study on which cities are the safest in the world, Johannesburg achieved 50th place and is the third most impoverished city compared to the Middl...
Agri SA must stop talking The agricultural industry, which plays a significant role in the private business sector and the economy, cannot continue to talk to the government ab...
SAPS commander fatally shoots arrested constable, ... It is alleged that on 18 October 2017, at 14:30, two suspects broke into a business premises on North Coast Road and fled the scene in their getaway v...
Gigaba involved in investigation against corruptio... Academics who investigated the state capture warned parliamentarians that the level of fraud is worrying and law enforcement agencies are advised to a...