PnP under fire for offering customers a store account

Pick n Pay is still recovering from its program where voluntary severance packages were offered to employees.

Ten percent of its workforce was offered packages that cost the company almost R200 million.

Sales increased by 1.6%, while Shoprite showed a 5% increase in its sales.

Pick n Pay has opened an account facility for customers which means that the client has a 55-day interest-free account.

The question arises whether it will really stimulate sales and not let consumers end up in debt.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

