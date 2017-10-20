Peter Hain wants to fight ANC and Guptas

The anti-apartheid activist, Peter Hein, is suddenly asking for individuals to be investigated for large-scale money laundering.

The people he wants to investigate include chief executive Zuma, his ex Dlamini-Zuma, Eric Wood of Trillion, KPMG, McKinsey, SAPS, and others.

Hain said that South Africa is trapped in a political, economic and social crisis that coincides with a criminal network facilitated by the Guptas and the presidential family.

He lists eleven Guptas names, as well as Essa Salim, Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Iqbal Sharna, Eric Wood, JG Zuma, Duduzane Zuma plus nine other Zuma family members who are involved in the state capture.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News