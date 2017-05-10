People must determine the way forward on 3 June

The Boere-Afrikanervolksraad invites people to attend an important public meeting on Saturday 3 June 2017 at 10:00 at the Paardekraal Monument in Krugersdorp.

The chairman of the Volksraad, Mr. Andries Breytenbach said in his appeal that the Boere-Afrikanervolksraad would report on the performance of its mandate and the international community’s response to the invitation to act as a mediator for the Boer Afrikaner’s dispute with the ANC government about implementing our right to territorial self-determination.

With the election of the Volksraad, the electorate ordered the council to demand the Boer Afrikaner’s right for territorial self-determination to the South African government and, if the government did not respond favorably, request the international community to act as a mediator to the dispute.

“The Volksraad conducted this assignment and completed its mandate. With this the term of the current Volksraad has come to an end,” said Mr. Breytenbach.

“The people now have to decide on what action to take for achieving our indisputable right to self-determination. To this end, individuals and public organizations are requested to prepare by sincerely praying about proposals for further action. Proposals may then be submitted at this event, and the mandate will be given to the Volksraad.”

The chairman of the BAV will also inform the audience of a next Volksraad election if the people decide that an election should be held.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News