Parliament without money and integrity

The parliamentary budget has been cut so drastically that the speaker complains it ‘s hard to continue the work with the available funds.

On the other hand, parliament also lost its integrity, according to Dr. Corné Mulder, FF Plus’s chief whip.

He said the Nkandla saga destroyed parliament’s integrity. “Also, the level of debate has been the weakest since 1994,” said Dr. Mulder.

During the parliamentary budget debate, he said parliament had fallen to a low point where it mostly consisted of insults being hurled across the floor over and over again.

With regards to the separation of powers, Dr. Mulder said it is the task of the courts to enforce the Constitution, and if the legislative authority performs its duty correctly, it will not be necessary for a court to interfere in its affairs.

“The Constitution makes it very clear what Parliament may and must do. The golden thread through this course is that parliament should be held accountable at all times, and in this, parliament hugely failed around the Nkandla saga.”

“Today, more money is being made available to parliament. To this end, I want to tell you the sad news and that there is no longer any money. The government may not realize it, but the money is gone.”

“This recognition will soon become established that there is no more money to give out. The Treasury will explain it nicely: The economy is no longer growing, no more money comes in. It is all gone. The ANC government’s excessiveness has finally caught up with them,” said Dr. Mulder.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

