Parliament lost confidence in Muthambi

The former minister of communications, Faith Muthambi, attempted to mislead Parliament on matters affecting the public broadcaster, the SABC.

It appears from a report from parliament’s legal services.

It was further shown that Theresa Geldenhuys misled the investigators. James Aguma, Prof. Mbulaheni, and Dr. Ben Ngubane were also cited in the report as persons who made misleading statements.

Muthambi is also in trouble as the new minister of public administration after failing to appear before a portfolio committee on alleged abuse of state fees to allow friends and family to travel to her budget speech.

Aguma resigned from the SABC after disciplinary proceedings were instituted against him and Ngubane resigned as Eskom’s chairman over alleged Gupta commitments.

