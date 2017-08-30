OUTA has filed criminal charges against Anoj Singh

Die Vryburger

0
Anoj Singh - Image - Die Vryburger

The organization OUTA has filed criminal charges against Eskom’s chief financial officer, Anoj Singh.

This comes shortly after Eskom acknowledged in a statement that they lied about payments that favored the Gupta brothers by Trillian group. It is believed that payments authorized by Singh amounted to more than R400 million.

Singh was suspended in July pending an Eskom inquiry into his affairs.

Meanwhile, Minister Lynne Brown gave the Eskom Board 48 hours to submit a report explaining their initial deception and lies.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Council members laughed at moment of silence for a... Shortly after the city council of Potgietersrus accepted a moment of silence for the death of Dr. Thla Thla, they laughed at a proposal for a moment ...
Ethnic fighting within ANC The veterans of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) are furious about a declaration of the Limpopo chairman that he supports Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma...
Residents turn on firefighters battling Cape Flats... Firefighters in the Cape Flats had to leave the area on Tuesday due to a crowd that appeared hostile. The police also had to exit the scene. It too...
Gordhan approached lawyers after attacks by Duduza... The former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, approached an attorney after Duduzane Zuma issued an attack on him. Zuma Jr., son of the country's pre...