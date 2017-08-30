OUTA has filed criminal charges against Anoj Singh

The organization OUTA has filed criminal charges against Eskom’s chief financial officer, Anoj Singh.

This comes shortly after Eskom acknowledged in a statement that they lied about payments that favored the Gupta brothers by Trillian group. It is believed that payments authorized by Singh amounted to more than R400 million.

Singh was suspended in July pending an Eskom inquiry into his affairs.

Meanwhile, Minister Lynne Brown gave the Eskom Board 48 hours to submit a report explaining their initial deception and lies.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

