One organisation needed to speak on behalf of Afrikaners

Today’s Boer-Afrikaner people are very divided, and everyone does their own thing. However, the people need one body to speak on their behalf, as was the case when the Boers met at Paardekraal on 10 December 1880 to claim their freedom.

Thus, the chairman of the Boer-Afrikaner Volksraad (BAV), Mr. Andries Breytenbach, said at a meeting of the BAV at the Paardekraal Monument in Krugersdorp last weekend.

During the rally in 1880, the present people acted deliberately without wondering or plotting. Freedom was imperative for them at that time. The British had come up with certain schemes that the Boer republics could be self-governing under the British flag. For the Boers, however, it was Freedom or nothing. The people arrived at Paardekraal with their military command structures, all in place.

“In many hearts, it was hoped that today’s contemporary repetition would be that of 10 December 1880. The fact is that today 10 000 armed citizens are not here. We will be doomed to failure under these circumstances,” said Mr. Breytenbach.

After the Paardekraal meeting in 1880, a national government was established that could execute all government functions, such as collection of taxes and even to punish traitors. Proclamations were printed and distributed, and they simply made it whether the British government existed or not.

It would be the ideal for the Afrikaner people for today, as long as he can act uniquely under a single body.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

