Official apology by KPMG International

John Veihmeyer, chairman of KPMG International, apologized for the firm’s failings in South Africa in the midst of a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

This follows after the firm fired the South African branch’s top management, and several executives have already resigned.

Two listed South African companies have announced that they will break their ties with KPMG and will appoint Deloitte and PwC as replacement auditors. Several other companies, including banks, are still considering their continued commitment with KPMG.

Meanwhile, a survey has shown that the public of South Africa sees SARS as a corrupt organization led by Tom Moyane.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

