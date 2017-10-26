Nuremberg-type prosecutions on the way in South Africa

Die Vryburger

0
Nuremberg-type prosecutions on the way in South Africa - -Image - Die Vryburger

The fear that Nuremberg-type prosecutions could be South Africa’s forefront has been strengthened with the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute security police members about the death of Ahmed Timol.

The NPA says that the new evidence emerging from the judicial inquiry is the reason for the prosecution.

The former police officers will allegedly be charged with perjury.

The High Court in Pretoria recently reversed a 1972 statement that Timol committed suicide by jumping out of a window from the tenth floor of the former John Vorster Police Headquarters.

It is expected that other so-called activists’ relatives could walk the same path as the Timol family and that it could lead to a witch hunt on many former police members.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 ANC MPs backtrack on Public Protector inquiry ANC in the parliamentary committee on justice voted against a proposal that there should be an investigation into whether the Public Protector was fit...
Seven UFS students arrested As reported yesterday, the troublemakers started with their demands at universities. Seven students were arrested at the Qwa-Qwa campus of the Univ...
Budget speech: SA on the way to junk status Shortly after Malusi Gigaba delivered his interim budget speech in parliament, the rand tumbled by two percent and reached its lowest level in ten mon...
Farmers assist in arrest of 3 after farm attack, R... In a relentless effort to eradicate incidents of farm attacks in this Province, the Intelligent Led Joint Strategic approach as part of the Rural Safe...