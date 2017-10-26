Nuremberg-type prosecutions on the way in South Africa

The fear that Nuremberg-type prosecutions could be South Africa’s forefront has been strengthened with the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute security police members about the death of Ahmed Timol.

The NPA says that the new evidence emerging from the judicial inquiry is the reason for the prosecution.

The former police officers will allegedly be charged with perjury.

The High Court in Pretoria recently reversed a 1972 statement that Timol committed suicide by jumping out of a window from the tenth floor of the former John Vorster Police Headquarters.

It is expected that other so-called activists’ relatives could walk the same path as the Timol family and that it could lead to a witch hunt on many former police members.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

