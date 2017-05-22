Ntlemeza’s daughter willing to go to extremes for her father?

The daughter of Berning Ntlemeza’s sacked head of the Hawks, is apparently willing to go to extremes to restore her father’s insulted honor after two courts found him unable to lead the Hawks.

Anele Ntlemeza apparently sent a strong and even threatening message (SMS) to independent investigator, Paul O’Sullivan. She is apparently a police officer and phoned her boss, the equally controversial minister Fikile Mbalula.

The call was made just after Ntlemeza received a cost order against him after his case was removed from the roll because she wanted to prevent the minister from dismissing him.

During the call, Anele said she wanted to kill the investigating officer Ramahlaha in her father’s case. Ramahlaha has opened a case of intimidation and conspiracy to murder.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

