NPA not willing to prosecute Guptas, Zuma

It appears that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are not prepared to prosecute the Guptas, President Zuma or any minister involved in the leaked emails saga.

According to the prosecutors, the e-mails were stolen and cannot be used in a court as evidence.

The head of the NPA, Shaun Abrahams, suggested that the three teams investigating the Gupta e-mails should be dissolved and replaced by an “investigation directorate.” Abrahams apparently indicated in a meeting that he should prosecute and not investigate.

While prosecutors hide behind the argument that stolen e-mails cannot be used as evidence, some senior ANC members confirmed the content of the e-mails as genuine and correct. This means that there are witnesses available that could be utilized.

Analysts suspect that this is one of the reasons why the motion of no confidence against Zuma failed because there are too many people involved in large-scale fraud in the country.

According to senior prosecutors, it may take up to two years before any action will be taken around the email saga.

