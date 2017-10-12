Young man behind bars for elderly man’s senseless murder

0
Young man behind bars for elderly man’s senseless murder
Young man behind bars for elderly man’s senseless murder

A 19 year old man has been arrested and charged with murder and house breaking with intent to steal and theft, after an elderly man’s body was found in his house in Club 2000, Galeshewe.

It is alleged that the suspect broke into the house and murdered the elderly man, and stole electric appliances including groceries.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 after he was seen selling some of the electric appliances belonging to the deceased.

We immediately recovered some of the electrical appliances which were stolen from the deceased’s house after the arrest of the suspect.

He will appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 13 October 2017.

The investigation continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Abalone farms under spotlight in SAPS operation, P... Operation Phakisa kick started on 5 October 2017 at Port Nolloth and surrounding areas. The Operation is a multidisciplinary approach by different ...
Hawks captain in court for fraud The Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has been alarmed by yet another member of the unit who was arrested for all...
Operation addresses trans national crimes with Bot... The South African Police Service and Botswana Police, addressed Trans National Crimes within borders of two countries through crime prevention operati...
Identikit of suspect wanted in connection with rap... Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of raping a 17 year old girl at Riemvasmaak. The incident occurred on 01...